Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Ngo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.29). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.78) EPS.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS.

MSG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden from $363.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.83.

NYSE:MSG opened at $213.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.46. Madison Square Garden has a 12-month low of $182.47 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $250,968.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,592.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,932,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

