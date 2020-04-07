Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Envestnet Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Envestnet in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $239.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million.

ENV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Envestnet from to in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $48.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -139.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $67.30. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $87.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $35,580,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 188,990 shares during the period. Strycker View Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $12,161,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 161,735 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,966,000 after acquiring an additional 142,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $2,208,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,943.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,744 shares of company stock worth $7,384,595. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.