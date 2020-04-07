Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Floor & Decor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.03.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $31.02 on Monday. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $5,290,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

