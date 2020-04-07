John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT) Shares Up 10.3% Following Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II (NYSE:PDT)’s share price rose 10.3% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $11.23 and last traded at $11.22, approximately 274,649 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 200,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Patriot Premium Div Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PDT)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

