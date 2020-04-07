Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Trading Up 7.6%

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)’s stock price shot up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.41, 8,617,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 7,122,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 221,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 109,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

