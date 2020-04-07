JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,750 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Oddo Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oddo Bhf dropped their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,796.94 ($23.64).

GSK opened at GBX 1,501 ($19.74) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,537.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,690.59. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The company has a market cap of $74.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21.

In related news, insider Judy Lewent purchased 788 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total value of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Insiders acquired 810 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,306 over the last three months.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

