JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price to $88.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $92.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

