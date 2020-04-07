JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Target Price to $28.00

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PRDSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $28.50 to $26.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from $20.40 to $19.60 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PRADA S P A/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of PRDSY opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $8.37.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

