Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.09) Per Share

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($2.09) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

KALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of KALV opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.37.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 263.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $21,036,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,488,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 52,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

