Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $146.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.33.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU stock opened at $134.51 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average of $148.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.