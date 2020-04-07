Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kazia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ KZIA opened at $2.69 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.

