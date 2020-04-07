KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Price Up 7.6%

KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) traded up 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.85 and last traded at $26.77, 309,497 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 260,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

KB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,312,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 41,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 48,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

