Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) a €80.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AFX. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC set a €109.00 ($126.74) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.43 ($116.78).

Carl Zeiss Meditec stock opened at €89.65 ($104.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a PE ratio of 47.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.84. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €67.70 ($78.72) and a fifty-two week high of €122.10 ($141.98).

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

