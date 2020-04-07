KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.43.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JWN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.72.

Nordstrom stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 208.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after acquiring an additional 380,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 169.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after acquiring an additional 543,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

