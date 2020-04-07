KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Harsco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HSC. TheStreet lowered Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. Harsco has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill acquired 6,486 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harsco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Harsco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harsco by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Harsco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

