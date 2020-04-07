KeyCorp Comments on Berry Petroleum Company LLC’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%.

BRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut Berry Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Berry Petroleum from $12.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Berry Petroleum from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. Berry Petroleum has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $178.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 276,205 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berry Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Berry Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,829,720 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,643 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Berry Petroleum by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Berry Petroleum

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

