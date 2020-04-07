KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Shares of TPR opened at $13.04 on Monday. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,829 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 205,170 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 172,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $79,565,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $5,239,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

