Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Trading Up 9.9%

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) was up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.53 and last traded at $90.73, approximately 1,977,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,059,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.52.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 888.5% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 23,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

