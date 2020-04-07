Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
KLPEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Klepierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Klepierre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.
KLPEF opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Klepierre has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $37.94.
Klepierre Company Profile
Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.
Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Klepierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klepierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.