Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Klepierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KLPEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Klepierre in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered Klepierre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Klepierre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

KLPEF opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Klepierre has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

Klepierre Company Profile

Klépierre, the pan-European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at 24.4 billion at December 31, 2018 and comprises large shopping centers in 16 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visitors per year.

