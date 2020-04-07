Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $32.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

