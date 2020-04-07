L3Harris’ (LHX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

LHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus increased their price target on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark began coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut L3Harris from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.56.

Get L3Harris alerts:

NYSE:LHX opened at $184.00 on Monday. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.52 and a 200-day moving average of $203.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,869,443.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,530 shares of company stock valued at $23,990,466. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,588,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,173,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,716,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,796,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.