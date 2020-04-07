Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,307 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKF opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8882 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.