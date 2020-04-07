Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 13,566 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Invesco from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.