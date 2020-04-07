Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,424,000 after purchasing an additional 975,180 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 397.4% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 199,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,467 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 64,266 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $2,249,000. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $40.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.