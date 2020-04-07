Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,449,000 after acquiring an additional 174,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,368,000 after acquiring an additional 325,344 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,430,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,540,000 after acquiring an additional 276,061 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,375,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,315,000 after acquiring an additional 70,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,369,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,005,000 after acquiring an additional 81,112 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. Cfra raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

