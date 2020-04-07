Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,804,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 285.0% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 363,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 269,344 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 363,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 20,406 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 313,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 97,064 shares during the period.

BTT opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

