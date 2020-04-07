Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 316.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,613 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 47,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,852.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

ABTX stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $441.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $761,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,929.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,350,390. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

