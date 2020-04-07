Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 15,992 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,150,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 717,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 96,779 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,012,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. 15.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VKQ opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $13.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

