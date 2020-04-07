Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,677 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $107.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $96.21.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

