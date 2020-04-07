Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,083 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FENY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 226,358 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,058,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 218,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 116,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 112,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.