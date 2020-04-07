Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,303,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,000,000 after acquiring an additional 446,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,269,000 after buying an additional 79,928 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,695,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 727,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,556,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,454,000 after purchasing an additional 424,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,509,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $69.21 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.12.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

