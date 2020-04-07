Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,164 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.29% of Mesabi Trust worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSB opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $168.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

