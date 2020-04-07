Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) by 176.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6,946.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $75.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.