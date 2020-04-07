Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in MILLER HOWARD/COM were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MILLER HOWARD/COM by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HIE opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

MILLER HOWARD/COM Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

