Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $822,000 Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,686.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 409,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 333.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 30,616 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBHS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.09.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

