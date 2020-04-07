Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $830,000 Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $23.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

