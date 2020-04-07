Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NIE. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the 4th quarter valued at $4,181,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the 4th quarter valued at $1,987,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,914 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NIE opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

