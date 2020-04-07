Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $872,000 Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,122 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 58.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 43,229 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,564,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 897,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Separately, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:NUV opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.