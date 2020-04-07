Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,225 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 194,117 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

