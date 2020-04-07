Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $888,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYD. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 62,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

SHYD opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

Featured Article: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.