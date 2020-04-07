Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $892,000 Holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,877,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,007,000 after acquiring an additional 106,633 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Clean Harbors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 617,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,922,000 after buying an additional 31,834 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Clean Harbors by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,499,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clean Harbors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 524,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,960,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,721,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Robert Speights acquired 1,275 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

NYSE:CLH opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Clean Harbors Inc has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $88.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

