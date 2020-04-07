Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $914,000 Stock Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Coupa Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $149,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $43,252.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,935 shares of company stock worth $22,791,376. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $140.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $87.31 and a 52 week high of $178.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.28.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

