Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 81,472 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 956,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 814,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 132,099 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000.

In related news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $36,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Peter Vanderlee purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,572. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of SCD stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

