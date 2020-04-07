Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,115 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:NRO opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.61%.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Sec Inc Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

