Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in OGE Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGE opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

