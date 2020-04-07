Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.39 and a 200-day moving average of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.59.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

