Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $224.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.29. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $183.44 and a one year high of $286.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.