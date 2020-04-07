Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 482 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY stock opened at $85.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.38. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Incyte from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,430.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,329 shares of company stock valued at $569,184. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

