Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PJP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PJP opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $66.75.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.