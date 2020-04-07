Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo bought 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $299,765. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

FNB stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. F.N.B. Corp has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $300.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

